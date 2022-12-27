December 27, 2022
Home » KAK vs JKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Toss Timings & Venue Updates For Match 8 Dec 27 2023


Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, KAK vs JKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAK vs JKR Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series.

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction
KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints:  Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, KAK vs JKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAK vs JKR Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series. KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 12.45 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday.

TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Kathmandu Knights and Janakpur Royals will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – December 27, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team

Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(vc), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton.

KAK vs JKR Probable Playing XIs

Kathmandu Knights: Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, Virandeep Singh, RP Burl, Basir Ahmed, KS Airee, A Kharel, A Bohara

Janakpur Royals: RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(C), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton, Aadil Ansari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kesrick Williams, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami




Published Date: December 27, 2022 11:31 AM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

2 Days After Friend’s Death, Russian Millionaire Critical Of Putin’s War Dies In India From Mysterious Window Fall

2 Days After Friend’s Death, Russian Millionaire Critical Of Putin’s War Dies In India From Mysterious Window Fall

December 27, 2022
Argentina Set To Offer World Cup-Winning Coach Lionel Scaloni New Contract

Argentina Set To Offer World Cup-Winning Coach Lionel Scaloni New Contract

December 27, 2022