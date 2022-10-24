Kali Pooja Pandal in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Collapses As Cyclone Intensifies

New Delhi: Cyclone Sitrang has dampened the festive zeal in West Bengal and Odisha as both woke up to light rains and overcast skies while strong winds wreaked havoc in various parts of the coastal states. Amidst this, a pandal set up for Kali Pooja in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar collapsed due to strong winds. According to an India Today report, the Kali Pooja pandal collapsed in Cooch Behar on October 24, the day Diwali is celebrated.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies, Inches Closer to West Bengal, Odisha; NDRF Teams Deployed | Key Updates

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government took all precautionary measures, including evacuation of people and supply of relief materials to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of cyclone 'Sitrang'.

The authorities have deployed NDRF teams at Gangasagar, Diamond Harbour, Kakdwip, Gosaba by the administration ahead of the Sitarang cyclone.

According to the IMD, the Cyclonic storm Sitrang lay centered at 1130IST of today near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km south southeast of Sagar Island. Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early hours.