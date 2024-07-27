Home

Kanwar Yatra Traffic Curbs For Noida, Ghaziabad: Kalindi Kunj Border CLOSED, Diversions For Cars On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Vehicles commuting from Mohan Nagar, Meerut trisection, Raj Nagar Extension, and Hapur Chungi towards Meerut via NH-34 will be directed to a single lane until July 29.

The upcoming Kanwar Yatra is set to disrupt traffic flow on key arterial roads in Noida and Ghaziabad from Saturday onwards. The restrictions and diversions put in place will significantly affect commuters till the evening of Aug 5. In Noida, two lanes exiting Delhi at the Kalindi Kunj border have been closed to facilitate the movement of pilgrims between the Okhla barrage and the bird sanctuary. These closures are expected to cause delays and congestion during peak hours. While Ghaziabad will see diversions for private cars and light goods vehicles heading to Meerut through NH-9 and Hapur due to restrictions on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The ripple effect of these changes may lead to extended traffic jams on alternate routes.

The 4km stretch connecting Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj, passing through a Shani temple, is a crucial point for pilgrims returning from Haridwar. Police have already implemented barricades to regulate traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida lanes.

Traffic Management Plan Implemented in Ghaziabad for Pilgrims

According to a report in OI, Traffic authorities in Ghaziabad have introduced a comprehensive three-phase diversion strategy to facilitate the seamless movement of pilgrims. The first phase involved the restriction of heavy vehicles on DME starting from July 22. Subsequently, cars and light goods vehicles were diverted from the speedway beginning on Saturday. As of Monday, the entire expressway will be exclusively allocated for pilgrim use. Additional DCP (traffic) Piyush Singh emphasized that all other vehicles will be prohibited on Gangnahar Patri Kanwar Road and Pipeline Road, the primary routes taken by pilgrims en route to Haridwar.

Furthermore, vehicles commuting from Mohan Nagar, Meerut trisection, Raj Nagar Extension, and Hapur Chungi towards Meerut via NH-34 will be directed to a single lane until July 29. Following this period, vehicular movement on this route will be entirely restricted until August 5.

In addition to traffic regulations, the police will authorize kanwar camps along specific roads. A senior police official reported that 264 camp permits had been issued by Friday, with 30 more applications currently under review by the authorities.











