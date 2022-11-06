Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are going to reunite 35 years after their classic gangster film Nayakan for a new project. Kamal Haasan confirmed the news on his birthday eve.

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite 35 Years After Nayakan For THIS Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years: Kamal Haasan shared the biggest surprise for his fans on his birthday eve. The Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero), who is only a month away from completion of Indian 2, will once again work with Mani Ratnam in his new project. The actor-director duo is all set to create cinematic charisma once again, 35 years after Nayakan. The actor portrayed the lead character, which was inspired by gangster Vardh Rajan. The film is considered one of the classic gangster movies made in Indian cinema. The year 2022 was special for both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan as their films Ponniyin Selvan – 1 and Vikram ended the dry-run for Kollywood films.

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL TWEETS ON KAMAL HAASAN’S NEW PROJECT WITH MANI RATNAM:

KAMAL HAASAN RENUNITES WITH MANI RATNAM FOR KH234

Recently, Kamal Haasan had shared stage with his contemporary Rajnikanth when the two came together to promote Mani Ratnam’s grand epic PS-1. Kamal Haasan took to his twitter handle and confirmed about the collaboration in a post written in Tamil. His tweet read as, “Here we go again! #KH234 (sic),” as he shared the official announcement. In the caption, he called this film ‘a next step in his journey.” KH234 will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. A R Rahman will once again compose the music of the film post Ponniyin Selvan – 1.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is directed by Shakar and also stars Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh.

For more updates on Kamal Haasan birthday, check out this space at India.com.



