Kameswari Jewellers Launches State of Art Jewellery Store in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad

Hailing from Vishakhapatnam, Kameswari Jewellers adds radiance to City of Pearls Hyderabad with a state of art jewellery store in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The store formally opened doors on 4th August 2022 at 8:21 A.M in esteemed presence of Perla Sambamurthy, Founder and Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers along with Kaushik Perla and Pavan Perla, Partner, Kameswari Jewellers. The launch was also saw presence of the women of Perla family Smt. Surekha, Smt. Swathi & Smt. Sanhitha who actively support management and growth strategy of Kameswari Jewellers.

Perla Sambamuthy, Managing Partner Kameswari Jewellers with Kaushik Perla, Partner, kameswari Jewellers during the launch of kameswari jewellers outlet in Hyderabad

Founded in 1984 by Perla Sambamuthy, Kameswari Jewellers opened doors of their first outlet in Srikakulam. Serial Entrepreneur Perla Sambamurthy launched Vihskapatnam’s first fully air-conditioned jewellery store in 1994 and since then Kameswari Jewellers has been a preferred choice for fine jewellery of all types. The latest store in Hyderabad is the third store of Kameswari. With a strong retail footprint in twin state, the brand also caters to Indian Diaspora across the world with their e-commerce portals www.kameswarijewellers.com/www.kameswarijewellers.in that are driven by 3rd generation entrepreneur and Partner Kaushik Perla who is a B.E & MBA by qualification and Pavan Perla who is a B.E & MBA qualification.

Swathi Perla during the launch of kameswari jewellers outlet in Hyderabad

Each Kameswari Jewellers outlet brings more than 5000 designs in precious metals including Gold, Rose Gold, Diamonds, and Silver. The brand brings the finest craftmanship and designs from jewellery hubs spread across Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and offers a broad array of the collection including Diamond, Pachi, Antique, Nakashi, Heritage, Beads Collection, Gemstone Mix, Jadau and Ultra-Light Weight collection. A one stop jewellery destination, the store offers jewellery for every occasion and budget.

“We are thrilled to launch our new store in the city of Pearls, Hyderabad. We share a beautiful relationship with this city and already have a clientele here who recommended us to open a store here in Jubilee Hills. One of our USP is that we bring designs from all over the country under one roof and we believe that brides from Hyderabad will not have to travel outside the city to fulfill their jewellery needs,” said Perla Sambamurthy, Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers.