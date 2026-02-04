Strategic elevation signals bold expansion as Doceree redefines healthcare marketing with AI-powered precision and purpose

SHORT HILLS, N.J.

Feb. 4, 2026



The Leadership Shift Powering Doceree’s Next Chapter in the US: Kamya Elawadhi Announced as Co-Founder & President



is the world’s first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every

interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every

interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining

engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

/PRNewswire/ — Doceree, the world’s first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced a leadership milestone: the elevation of—a move that cements the company’s aggressive growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming how healthcare brands connect with healthcare professionals.Elawadhi’s appointment recognizes her instrumental role in architecting Doceree’s US expansion, forging deep-rooted partnerships across agencies, publishers, health systems, and pharmaceutical powerhouses—all while championing a vision of privacy-forward, clinically intelligent messaging that reaches HCPs when and where it matters most. Since joining Doceree as Chief Client Officer, Elawadhi hasn’t just accelerated growth—she’s redefined what scalable, meaningful healthcare engagement looks like. She’s turned strategic relationships into revenue engines, transformed brand partnerships into lasting ecosystem momentum, and positioned Doceree at the forefront of an industry desperate for innovation that respects both privacy and precision.saidsaidIn her expanded role, Elawadhi will spearhead Doceree’s strategic growth agenda with focus on helping healthcare and life sciences marketers reach verified HCP audiences with unprecedented relevance while navigating an increasingly complex privacy landscape. Her mandate is clear—drive innovation that delivers measurable outcomes, build partnerships that last, and scale solutions that set new industry standards. As healthcare marketing stands at the intersection of technology, regulation, and human connection, Doceree—under Elawadhi’s leadership—is positioning itself not just as a platform, but as the operating system for an entire industry’s transformation.DocereeHCPHCPHCPSOURCE Doceree