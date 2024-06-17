Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident: Pilot of Goods Train Among 15 Killed, Over 40 Injured

According to the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations.
Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, at least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured after three coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on June 17 morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.
According to the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and assured all help from the government.
‘The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” PM Modi tweeted.
The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024
Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident: Names of Patients Here
1 .Partha Sarathi Mandal
2. Makhan Sen
3. Manoj Kr. Das
4. Chhabi Mandal
5. Tanmoy Ghosh
6. Sushil Mandal
7. Srikanta Patra
8. Sounak Saha
9. Pawan Das
10. Ajit
11. Shiba Mandal
12. Putul Mandal
13. Shakti Biswas
14. Man Kumar
15. Biswanath Sharma
16. Anup Das
17. Mithu Sinha
18. Anita Das
19. Indrajit Mandal
20. Rajkumar Bntagyl
21. Sneha Mandal
22. Hasan Seikh
23. Ripa Ghosh
24. Rupan Ghosh
25. Gopal Ghosh
26. Unknown
27. Sampa Paul
28. Sandhi Sarkar
29. Hasi Bob
30. Nitai Paul
31. Khushi Sarkar
32. Chandi Sarkar
33. Jimi Dutta
34. Dildar Hossain
35. Shantanu Bhuiya
36. Sohel Riyal
37. Smriti Mandal
38. Ranjit Kumar
39. Bilas Majumder
40. Sudesh Lohar
The List will be updated with the latest info as and when it comes
The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official told PTI.
“Five passengers have died and 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express,” ANI quoted Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendant of Police (SP) Darjeeling Police as saying.
West Bengal Kanchanjungha Express train accident helpline number
People can dial the below mentioned helpline numbers to seek help for the family members, friends and acquaintance known to have injured in the train accident.
033-23508794
033-23833326
Helpline No. GHY Station
03612731621
03612731622
03612731623