Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident: Pilot of Goods Train Among 15 Killed, Over 40 Injured | List of Patients Here

According to the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations.

Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, at least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured after three coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on June 17 morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

According to the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and assured all help from the government.

‘The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” PM Modi tweeted.

Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident: Names of Patients Here

1 .Partha Sarathi Mandal

2. Makhan Sen

3. Manoj Kr. Das

4. Chhabi Mandal

5. Tanmoy Ghosh

6. Sushil Mandal

7. Srikanta Patra

8. Sounak Saha

9. Pawan Das

10. Ajit

11. Shiba Mandal

12. Putul Mandal

13. Shakti Biswas

14. Man Kumar

15. Biswanath Sharma

16. Anup Das

17. Mithu Sinha

18. Anita Das

19. Indrajit Mandal

20. Rajkumar Bntagyl

21. Sneha Mandal

22. Hasan Seikh

23. Ripa Ghosh

24. Rupan Ghosh

25. Gopal Ghosh

26. Unknown

27. Sampa Paul

28. Sandhi Sarkar

29. Hasi Bob

30. Nitai Paul

31. Khushi Sarkar

32. Chandi Sarkar

33. Jimi Dutta

34. Dildar Hossain

35. Shantanu Bhuiya

36. Sohel Riyal

37. Smriti Mandal

38. Ranjit Kumar

39. Bilas Majumder

40. Sudesh Lohar

The List will be updated with the latest info as and when it comes

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official told PTI.

“Five passengers have died and 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express,” ANI quoted Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendant of Police (SP) Darjeeling Police as saying.

West Bengal Kanchanjungha Express train accident helpline number

People can dial the below mentioned helpline numbers to seek help for the family members, friends and acquaintance known to have injured in the train accident.

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623











