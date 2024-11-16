Home

Kangana Ranaut backs CM Yogi’s ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ slogan, says ‘can take PoK if…’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed support for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s slogan ‘Batenge to Katenge,’ and called it a ‘call for unity.’

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing controversy over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ remark, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has come forward to support him, calling the remark a ‘call for unity.’ The actor-turned-politician stated that the BJP is a Sanatani party, and if people remain united, even Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be taken.

“This is a call for unity. We have been taught since childhood that unity is strength. If we are together, we are safe, and if we are divided, we will be cut apart. Our party is a Sanatani party. If our party wishes, we can also reclaim PoK together, while the opposition’s conspiracy to create division is failing,” she said.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | On UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘batoge toh katoge’ slogan, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says “This is a call for unity. We have been taught since childhood that unity is strength. If we are together, we are safe and if we get divided, we will be cut…Our… pic.twitter.com/gcAYWG3Ohz — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

It is worth noting that, CM Yogi’s slogan sparked a war of words between the saffron party and the Opposition. Several opposition leaders stated that this kind of slogan promotes intolerance, while others see it as a call to action against those who seek to divide society.











