Kangana Ranaut Declares Assets Worth Crores, Jewellery, 50 LIC Policies, Luxury Cars

Kangana Ranaut Declares Assets Worth Crores, 50 LIC Policies, Luxury Cars; Details Inside

As for her educational qualification, Kangana Ranaut has completed her 10+2.

BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of party leader Jairam Thakur, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Kangana Ranaut Assets: Bollywood Actor and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday filed her nomination and submitted her election affidavit declaring her assets.

According to the affidavit submitted by Kangana Ranaut, she has a net worth of more than Rs 90 crore while she has liabilities of Rs 17 crore.

Kangana has Rs 2 lakh in cash and her total movable assets including all bank accounts, shares-debentures, and jewellery are Rs 28,73,44,239. The immovable property is worth Rs 62,92,87,000.

Kangana possesses gold and diamond jewelry and luxury cars worth crores of rupees.

According to her election affidavit, she has 6 kg 700 grams of gold and jewellery the value of which is said to be around Rs 5 crore. Apart from this, she has 60 kg of silver whose value is Rs 50 lakh. She owns diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore.

Kangana owns two luxury cars. They are BMW 7-Series and Mercedes Benz GLE SUV. The total price of these two cars is said to be Rs 1.56 crore.

Kangana Ranaut’s movable assets include 50 LIC policies. Apart from this, she has also invested in shares and holds 9999 shares of Manikarnika Films Private Limited, in which her total capital investment amount is more than Rs 1.20 crore.

After filing her nomination, Ranaut said, “Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi. I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well.”







