Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Warning to ‘Gang Changu Mangu’: ‘Ghar me Ghus k Marungi’

Kangana Ranaut recently issued a fresh warning to ‘Gang Changu Mangu’ in her cryptic post as she thanked her well-wishers for showing concern.

Kangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Warning to ‘Gang Changu Mangu’: ‘Ghar me Ghus k Marungi’

Kangana’s Warning to ‘Gang Changu Mangu’: Kangana Ranaut is on fire with her fiery and unfiltered posts on social media. After her kiss and makeup twitter banter with Urfi Javed, she once again alleged of being spied by a Bollywood actor. Kangana stated that the person is vice-president of nepo mafia gang and forces his wife to do women-centric films. The Emergency actor claimed that the wife is encouraging his behaviour as she is worried about her newborn. In no time the speculations went rife that Kangana was hinting towards Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She alleged that her WhatsApp data is being leaked and many of her brands and finaners are pulling out at the last moment. Without taking the name, she accused the actor of spying at her wherever she goes. Now the actress wrote a fresh Instagram post and issued fresh warning in a cryptic message.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

KANGANA RANAUT WARNS ‘CHANGU MANGU GANG’ IN NEW POST

Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, “All those who worry about me, please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me with or without cameras…Those who do not understand words, need another way of making them understand things.” She further added, “Message to changu-mangu: You are not facing someone from a village, I am warning you to mend your ways, or else I will enter your homes to bash you up. Even those who call me mad, do not know till what extent I can go. ”

Kangana will play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency. She will also portray an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.











