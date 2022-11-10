Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan were the guests at the special celebrity screening of Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai. However, things didn’t seem all warm between the two. Check the video here.

Kangana Ranaut-Jaya Bachchan Had an Awkward Encounter at Uunchai Screening, Viral Clip Captures Expressions

Kangana-Jaya awkward moment: Both Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut are known for their own eccentricities in the media. Both actors have said and done things that have created controversies. So, when these two met at an event recently, the internet sat up and noticed.

Jaya Bachchan was one of the special guests at the screening of Uunchai which also features her husband, Amitabh Bachchan alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The special screening of the film coincided with the 75 years celebration of Rajshri Production. The event saw many A-listers and Kangana was one of them. As the Thalaivi actor walked the red carpet, she was warmly welcomed by Kher and others. However, while she was still standing and interacting with the hosts, Jaya walked in, causing an awkward situation for many who were present there.

JAYA BACHCHAN IGNORES KANGANA RANAUT AT UUNCHAI SCREENING

A video that is going viral on social media shows Jaya meeting Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and others present on the red carpet. However, seems like the veteran actor didn’t really pay attention to Kangana there. As she passed by her, Kangana smiled and seemingly said ‘hello Jaya ji’ but the senior actor didn’t look at her. Though it seems she silently nodded and acknowledged Kangana greeting her.

The whole interaction has got the internet talking and while a section is criticising Jaya Bachchan for ignoring Kangana, another section feels that after everything that the Queen star has said about the veteran actor in her tweets and interviews, she should have expected the same reaction.

“She brought it upon herself. She has only herself to blame. Also, Jaya didn’t 100% ignore. She did acknowledge her, just chose not to engage further. Which is fine (sic),” wrote a user on Reddit. Another one said, “Kangana ka confidence is perfect 👏 (sic).”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF JAYA BACHCHAN-KANGANA RANAUT’S AWKWARD ENCOUNTER:

While Kangana and Jaya might not have shared a warm equation, things seem different with Abhishek Bachchan. Another video from the same event shows Junior Bachchan and Kangana enjoying a great conversation on the red carpet and hugging each other warmly.

Meanwhile, the grand screening of Unchai saw a gamut of Bollywood stars under one roof. Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shehnaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Tiger Shroff, Mahima Chaudhary, and Bhushan Kumar among others collectively supported Sooraj Barjatya and his team for Uunchai.



