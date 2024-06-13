Kangana Ranaut on Central Government Payroll Post Lucrative Bollywood Career

Home

As Kangana steps into her new role as a Member of Parliament (MP), let us delve into the salary, allowances, and myriad perks that MP Kangana Ranaut will now enjoy.

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician, registered a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ranaut, who fought from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket triumphed in the constituency by defeating her Congress opponent, Vikramaditya Singh, by an impressive margin of 74,755 votes.

Monthly Salary of MP Kangana Ranaut

An MP in India earns a base salary of Rs 1 lakh per month. To recall, the base figure was revised in 2018 to account for inflation and the rising cost of living. As Kangana Ranaut steps into her new political role, she will receive this standard remuneration, which serves as the cornerstone of her earnings in Parliament.

Constituency Allowance

Kangana Ranaut will receive a constituency allowance of Rs 70,000 per month, according Times Now.

This will cover the expenses linked to maintaining offices and engaging with voters in her constituency.

Office Expenses

Kangana Ranaut will get Rs 60,000 per month to manage office expenses.

This includes costs for stationery, telecommunications, staff salaries, and other administrative needs.

Housing and Accommodation

MPs receive rent-free accommodation in prime areas of the national capital during their 5-year term.

Based on seniority, they can be allotted bungalows, flats, or hostel rooms.

Kangana can claim a housing allowance of Rs 2,00,000 per month if she chooses not to use the official accommodation

Travel Allowance

MP Kangana Ranaut will benefit from extensive travel allowances.

She is entitled to 34 free domestic air journeys per year for herself and her immediate family.

She can travel free of charge by first-class train for official and personal purposes.

Kangana can claim mileage allowances,ensuring she can stay connected with her voters and perform her duties effectively.

Daily Allowance

Kangana Ranaut will receive Rs 2,000 per day for lodging, food, and other incidental expenses when she is in the national capital.

Medical Facilities

As an MP, Kangana Ranaut and her immediate family are eligible for free medical care under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). This includes treatment at government and select private hospitals, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support.

Other Perks

Kangana Ranaut will be allotted up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls annually

She will have access to free high-speed internet connections at her residence and offices.

She will receive up to 50,000 units of free electricity and 4,000 kilolitres of free water annually.











