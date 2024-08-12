Home

‘Most Dangerous, Bitter, Poisonous, And Destructive Man’: Kangana Ranaut Shreds Apart Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday raised concerns about SEBI’s operations in light of recent allegations against its chairperson Madhabi Buch by Hindenburg Research.

New Delhi: In one of the most venomous attacks ever by the BJP, the party’s Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, August 12, attacked Congress Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi over the latest Hindenburg report on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch.

The firebrand MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi ripped apart the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for “endorsing” the US-based short-seller Hindenburg’s report as she accused him of “destabilising” the nation’s security and economy.

Ranaut called Rahul Gandhi “bitter, poisonous and destructive” adding that the nation will never accept him as its leader.

She posted on X: “Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can’t be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation. Hindenberg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib. He is trying everything to destabilize this nation its security and economy. Mr Gandhi get ready to sit in the opposition all your life and the way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace. #HindenbergReport #SEBI.”

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday, August 11, raised concerns about SEBI’s operations in light of recent allegations against its chairperson Madhabi Buch by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The allegations made claim that Buch and her husband have stakes in offshore funds used in a purported Adani money-siphoning scandal. He also asked if the Supreme Court would take a suo motu interest in this matter.

Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch have rejected the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research report.











