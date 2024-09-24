Home

Kangana Ranaut stokes fresh controversy, says the government should bring back these three…

“I know this statement could be controversial,” Kangana said while speaking to reporters in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: Former film actor and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut has shot from the mouth yet again, barely a month after the BJP reprimanded her for her controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest.

Kangana has said that the three contentious farm laws, which were repealed by the Narendra Modi-led central government after extensive protests by farmer groups, should be brought back by the government.

Earlier, she had claimed that “Bangladesh-like anarchy” could have happened in India during the farmers’ protests.

Her comment was met by severe backlash after which the she said that she was reprimanded by the party leadership for her remarks on farmer protest.

The BJP issued a statement, “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party’s policy issues.”

“I was reprimanded by the party leadership and that’s fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that,” she had said back then.











