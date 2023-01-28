Home

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar Again, Asks to ‘Stay Away From Politics’

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday again took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar who praised Pathaan for spreading the message of love superseding hatred. Kangana made a strong statement against him and other celebs from Bollywood who spoke about “triumph over hate” and said “tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi.” Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hate’, I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics.”

Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

On Thursday, Johar shared an appreciation post for King Khan and wrote, “Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI…SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date.” Interestingly, after Karan Johar, Ali Bhatt congratulated the same for Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, “Because LOVE always wins.”

Recently, Kangana had drawn a sneaky criticism on Pathaan for portraying Pakistan, an enemy nation of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a good light. In the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.”

Meanwhile, the high-octane action drama has emerged as a historic hit as it clocked another century plus day and registered Rs. 100 crore gross on Day 3, taking the total worldwide collection to an astronomical Rs. 300 crore gross. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.



