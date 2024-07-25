NationalPolitics

Kangana Ranaut’s Election From Mandi Challenged, High Court Issues Notice, Asks Her To Reply By Aug 21

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 25, 2024
0 93 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kangana Ranaut’s Election From Mandi Challenged, High Court Issues Notice, Asks Her To Reply By Aug 21

Kangana Ranaut emerged victorious in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, securing a significant lead over her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Kangana Ranaut's Election From Mandi Challenged, High Court Issues Notice, Asks Her To Reply By Aug 21

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi. This notice comes in response to a petition filed by a Kinnaur resident, Layak Ram Negi, who is seeking to set aside Ranaut’s election on the grounds of alleged wrongful rejection of his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency. Justice Jyotsna Rewal, overseeing the case, has directed Ranaut to file a reply by August 21.

Kangana Ranaut emerged victorious in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, securing a significant lead over her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. Ranaut garnered 5,37,002 votes compared to Singh’s 4,62,267 votes, solidifying her win. However, Negi, the petitioner, argues that his nomination papers were unjustly rejected by the returning officer, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, which ultimately impacted the election results.

Allegations of Unfair Rejection

Negi, a former employee of the forest department, contends that despite providing a ‘no dues certificate’ from the department along with his nomination papers, they were dismissed by the returning officer. He highlights that he was given additional requirements to fulfill regarding certificates from other departments (from the electricity, water, and telephone departments), which he promptly submitted. Despite his efforts, the nomination papers were rejected, leading Negi to believe that this decision significantly affected the election outcome.

Negi asserts that had his nomination papers been accepted, he could have potentially won the election, emphasizing the impact of the rejection on the electoral process. As a result, he is urging the court to set aside the election results and address the alleged discrepancies.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 25, 2024
0 93 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

MANA – Skanda’s “The Right Life” Campaign Turns Heads: Lifestyle-First Marketing Drives Unprecedented Demand

July 24, 2024

Luxury in Every Detail: A Thoughtful Celebration of Love at Dorsett Kai Tak

July 24, 2024

IVPA Global RoundTable Conference 2024: Veg Oils Vision 2030: Opportunities and Challenges

July 24, 2024

West Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against NEET Amid Showdown Over Scam

July 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow