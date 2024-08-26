Home

‘Kangana Ranaut’s Statements Not Of BJP’; Party Issues Notification After Her Remarks On Farmers’ Protests: WATCH VIDEO

She claimed that China and the USA were behind the protests.

(Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

New Delhi: Expressing disagreement with its Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest, the BJP on Monday, August 26, said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

The party has issued a notification after the actor-turned-politician stirred up a huge controversy over her statements on the farmers’ protest.

In a video posted on X, Ranaut had said that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. She also claimed that China and the USA were behind the protests to weaken India.

Kangana Ranaut: Bangladesh like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of Farmers protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn’t have been foresight of our leadership they would have succeded. pic.twitter.com/05vSeN8utW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 25, 2024

Mandi MP Ranaut had also mentioned that the farmers’ protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in India but the top leadership handled it with a strong hand.

She also lashed out at the film industry.

“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.

On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on the party’s policy issues, it said.

“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the statement said.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony,” it added.

