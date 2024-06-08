Kangana Shuts Down Those Justifying Slap incident, Compares It To Endorsing Rape, Murder

“I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself (sic),” the actress added.

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable when she was travelling to New Delhi to attend a meeting of all the newly elected BJP MPs.

According to reports the female CISF constable explained her actions, saying, “She [Kangana] stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made this statement.”