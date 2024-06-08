NationalPolitics

Kangana Shuts Down Those Justifying Slap incident, Compares It To Endorsing Rape, Murder

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable when she was travelling to New Delhi to attend a meeting of all the newly elected BJP MPs.

'Free Yourself From Jealousy': Kangana Shuts Down Those Justifying Slap incident, Compares It To Endorsing Rape, Murder

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, has strongly criticized supporters of the Central Industrial Security Force constable who slapped her at Chandigarh airport. In a bold social media post, Kangana condemned those backing the constable, questioning their ‘criminal tendencies.’ She also likened this support to endorsing heinous crimes like rape and murder. “Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies,” Kangana wrote.

“I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself (sic),” the actress added.

According to reports the female CISF constable explained her actions, saying, “She [Kangana] stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made this statement.”




