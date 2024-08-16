Kangaroo Kids’ ‘Freedom March’ Across India Captures the Spirit of Independence Day

Kangaroo Kids, India’s leading Premium International Preschool brand, marked Independence Day with a vibrant nationwide celebration. Central to this year’s celebrations was The “Freedom March: A Parade of Little Patriots” that engaged young learners and their families in a unique blend of fun, learning, and patriotic fervor. The initiative, rooted in Kangaroo Kids’ acclaimed iCan Learning System, went beyond traditional celebrations, focusing on instilling the values of freedom, unity, and patriotism from a young age.

“At Kangaroo Kids, we believe in nurturing the leaders of tomorrow,” said KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (Kangaroo Kids). “Celebrating Independence Day with our toddlers isn’t just about festivities; it’s about fostering the skills and habits that will shape their future. It’s our mission to prepare students to succeed in an unprecedented world, and these events are a crucial step in that journey”

The “Freedom March” saw children proudly marching with placards displaying empowering messages like “I Can Create My Own Future” and “I Can Collaborate & Make a Difference.” The event was a practical demonstration of the iCan Curriculum’s focus on developing personal awareness and the continuous pursuit of learning. The parade route, adorned with festive decorations, featured children proudly waving the Indian flag and culminated in a celebratory finale filled with patriotic songs and shared moments of joy.

Beyond the jubilant parade, Kangaroo Kids’ centers across the country organized engaging activities that helped children understand the essence of freedom. The celebrations instilled a sense of national pride while fostering key future skills such as collaboration, communication, and critical thinking.

Parents and educators alike lauded the initiative for its innovative approach to early childhood education. By intertwining national pride with skill development, Kangaroo Kids has set a new benchmark for preschool Independence Day celebrations.