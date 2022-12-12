After the match ended, batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar appreciated the team for winning the match and reminded them that feelings of elation after such victories are a good reminder of why they started to play the game in the first place.

Remember This Feeling, This Is Why You Play Cricket: Kanitkar In Dressing Room Speech After Thrilling Win

Mumbai: The second T20I between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium saw over 45,238 fans turn up to cheer for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. They weren’t left disappointed as India rode on efforts from Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Thakur to win the match via Super Over.

After the match ended, batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar appreciated the team for winning the match and reminded them that feelings of elation after such victories are a good reminder of why they started to play the game in the first place.

“This was a very proud day for us, you know? Not because of the result, but because of the way you guys fought. You deserve this applause. People who were watching (inside the stadium during the match), whatever you felt, I can understand what all must be going on in your minds.”

“It was a superb day, well done! Remember this feeling, this is why you play cricket. This is what you want to feel every time you play for India. This is why all players who aspire to play for India play the game,” said Kanitkar in his dressing room speech uploaded by the BCCI on their Twitter account.

In the match, India emerged as the winner in the Super Over after both teams scored the same total (India 187-5 and Australia 187-1), in their respective 20 overs. Smriti smashed an impressive half-century (79 off 49 balls) and kept India alive in the chase before Richa Ghosh played an impactful cameo (26 not out off 13 balls) and along with Devika Vaidya (11 not out off 5 balls) helped India tie the game.

Riding on Smriti’s quickfire 13 off 3 deliveries, along with Richa (6) and Harmanpreet (1), India scored 20 runs against the bowling of Heather Graham in the Super Over. In reply, Renuka kept Australia to 16/1 to seal India’s victory in a sensational match.

“This is what you guys are capable of, this is our level. So, it’s up to us to maintain it. You turn up to play next day the same way, it doesn’t work that way. All that effort has to go again. The mind, body, planning, thinking, everything has to go again. Are you up for it?” stated Kanitkar, to which the whole team replied with a loud “yes”.

The teams now move to Brabourne Stadium for the rest of three matches in the five-game series, starting from December 14. Kanitkar reminded the team that the series is still on. “You deserve all these things, but this is just one match. And remember, it’s a five-match series. It’s only 1-1. So tonight (Sunday night), you relax, enjoy. From tomorrow (Monday), we start again. 1-1, there’s a long way to go.”



