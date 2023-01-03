Kanjhawala Case: “Anjali Was in Drunken State…”, Claims Deceased’s Friend Nidhi

Deceased Anjali’s friend Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, said that the men knew the girl has got stuck under their car, still they kept dragging her.

Kanjhawala death: “Anjali was in drunken state…”, reveals deceased’s friend Nidhi

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Kanjhawala case, deceased Anjali’s friend, Nidhi, who was along with her at the time of the incident, revealed that she was in a drunken state, but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.”

“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added. The Delhi Police have found CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

The hotel manager has revealed that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left the hotel on a scooty. “Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty,” said Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left).

Kanjhawala case: Top Developments

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.



