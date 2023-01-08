Delhi Kanjhawala Latest Update: The accused have confessed that they knew that Anjali was stuck under their car but they continued to drive away

Kanjhawala Horror: ‘Knew Woman Was Stuck Under Car But Did Not Stop Because…,’ Accused Confess To Police | What We Know

Delhi: Shocking details continue to surface in the horrific Kanjhawala accident that took place on New Year. As police continue to connect the dots and investigate, the matter seems to be gravely entangled. In a recent development, the accused have confessed that they were aware that a woman was stuck under their but they continued to drive. They did not stop because they were afraid of police charges, reported India Today. The car drove off and took several u-turns in Sultanpuri.

According to police, the accused were scared that we will be implicated in murder if they stopped and rescued the women, hence continued to drive till the body detached it self. In an earlier confession, the people in the car that hit the scooty of the woman, had falsely claimed that they were unaware of the woman being trapped under the car due to loud music.

Kanjhawala Accident: What We Know

Anjali Singh died on January 1, after her scooty was hit by car and then was dragged for about 10-12 km. So far, seven accused have been taken in police custody as the investigation is underway.

Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Ashutosh (owner of the car) and Ankush – have been arrested for the death of 20-year-old Anjali. Ashutosh and Ankush were apprehended later for trying to help the other five men in a cover-up.

Nidhi, allegedly, friend of Anjali was riding along on that fateful but fled the scene after Anjali was dragged by a car. she sustained minor injuries and is said to have met her just 15 days ago.

According to CCTV footage and Nidhi’s statement, both girls had a breif squabble and Anjali insisted on driving.

Nidhi alleges that Anjali was under the influence of alcohol, but her family has refuted all such claims and said that Nidhi is a part of the conspiracy.

According to post-mortem report the 20-year-old victim sustained around 40 external injuries, her brain matter was missing and her ribs were exposed from the back. There were injuries on her head, spine and limbs. She found naked on road after the body fell off from the car.



