Kanjhawala Horror: ‘Never Heard Of Nidhi, She Is Lying,’ Family Negates Drinking Claim

Family of the victims is refuting to claims made by Nidhi about Anjali being drunk at the time of the accident.

Delhi: The chilling Kanjhawala accident has sent shockwaves across the country with new, contradictory details emerging almost everyday. In a recent development, it came to the surface that at least 10 vehicles, including PCR vans and night patrolling units, were deployed to trace the offending vehicle which hit a 20-year-old woman and dragged her for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, reported PTI citing sources. Not only this, but the victim’s family is also refuting to any claims of Anjali being inebriated at the time of accident.

Giving her narrative of what had happened that night, Nidhi had said Anjali was drunk and insisted on driving the two-wheeler back from the hotel where they had rung in the New Year. The family doctor of the victim also rejected Nidhi’s claims that Anjali was heavily drunk on the night of the accident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

Speaking to ANI, Anjali’s mother told that her daughter has never had alcohol in her life.”I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. She is lying. My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying.”

Delhi Hit -And- Run Case Latest Developments

Case of 10 PCR Vans: Among these 10 vehicles, three PCR vans from Kanjhawala, Hoshambi border and Aman Vihar area were trying to chase down the offending Baleno car, but could not do so due to dense fog and the car had taken narrow lanes instead of the main road to dodge police, they said.

According to PTI sources, the first PCR caller informed the police at 2:30 am on January 1 that the Baleno car fled the spot after the incident. The second PCR call, which was received around 3:30 am, informed police that the woman's body was stuck under the vehicle, but he was unable to give them the registration number of the car due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Anjali’s friend Nidhi had said that the former was drunk at the time of the incident but the family refutes of any such claim. Both had met just 15 days ago.

Police have recovered another CCTV footage in which the victim was seen drinking and engaging in a brawl. However, the post-mortem report is not conclusive and only through the viscera, it can be established if one was under the influence of alcohol, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, demanding a probe into claims of Anjali’s friend, Delhi Commission for Woman chief Swati Maliwal said the victim died a painful death and her “character assassination” should not be done.

All five accused in the case are currently in police custody. They were drunk at the time of the accident. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.



