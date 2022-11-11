Kantara is performing stupendously at the Box Office worldwide. Check its latest figures and how it has beaten KGF 2 in homeland Karnataka.

Kantara Beats KGF 2 in Karnataka, to Reach Rs 400 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Box Office Report

Kantara box office collection update: Kantara is not ready to slow down at the Box Office. The Rishabh Shetty film is creating new records at the ticket window every day and is on its way to reaching Rs 400 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film is currently running at Rs 360 crore worldwide and it wouldn’t be too long before it collects the massive figure this year.

The adventure action thriller has gone past the benchmark of Rs 350 crore in 40 days and even if its performance dips from here a bit considering the new releases, Rs 400 crore gross globally looks achievable. Kantara is running at over Rs 275 crore in India out of which around Rs 173 crore are from Karnataka alone. The film is currently the second highest-grossing film in the state but it can soon surpass KGF: 2 to hold the no. 1 title. The Yash starrer did a total business of Rs 182 crore in its lifetime run in Karnataka.

KANTARA BEATS KGF 2 IN KARNATAKA, HERE’S HOW

Interestingly, Kantara has already beaten KGF: Chapter 2 in the state in terms of footfalls. It has crossed Rs 1 crore footfalls so far which is the highest for any film released in Karnataka. While KGF 1 crossed the footfalls of around Rs 75-76 lakh, KGF 2 recorded the highest footfalls in the state at around Rs 71-72 lakh. The figures that Kantara has so far registered are unbelievably massive.

What are footfalls?

Footfall is the count of people actually going to theatres and watching the film. It’s basically the number of people coming and sitting in theatres to enjoy a particular film. This is different from the overall Box Office collection where people or fans may buy tickets in bulk but not necessarily go to theatres to watch a film. In this case, the money spent in buying the tickets for a movie will anyway add to the collection of a certain film. That doesn’t mean that the audience is really going to watch the film. Footfall, therefore, gives the real idea about the popularity of a film among the audience and how many people it’s successfully driving to theatres.

KANTARA HINDI TO CROSS RS 100 CRORE AT BOX OFFICE SOON

Meanwhile, Kantara Hindi is performing stupendously at the Box Office. The film has collected Rs 70 crore nett (approx) in its 28 days run at the ticket window. It is expected to reach Rs 100 crore before Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 hits the screens next week and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya releases on November 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Kantara Box Office!



