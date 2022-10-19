Kantara Box Office Day 5 Rishabh Shettys Action Thriller Witnesses Growth on Tuesday

Kantara Box Office Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller Kantara is experiencing a surge in audience every single day. The Kannada movie based on the ancient folklore of Bhoota Kola is being hailed for its engaging storytelling. However, the positive word-of-mouth has worked in the film favour, as it’s performing well in its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions as well. Kantara continues to have its hold on its fifth day as its Hindi version also collected Rs 11.15 Crore. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh captioned her post as “#Kantara *#Hindi version* maintains a strong grip on Day 5… Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] in *Week 1*, a healthy total for a film scoring numbers solely on the basis of glowing WOM… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

CHECK OUT THIS POST BY TARAN ADARSH SHARED ON HIS INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

KANTARA JOINS THE LEAGUE OF BLOCKBUSTERS – KGF 2, RRR AND KARTHIKEYA 2

According to a Box Office India report, “Kantara (Hindi) showed a jump in business on Tuesday as it collected a little bit more than Monday to take its total to around 10.75 crore nett. The first week collections should be around 13.50 crore nett and this number is better than all dubbed / bilingual films this year barring KGF 2, RRR. Karthekiya 2 and Rocketry.” As per an estimate by box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office, the Rishab Shetty directorial will easily surpass KGF: Chapter 1’s business in its second week.

CHECK OUT THIS TWEET BY ANDHRA BOX OFFICE:

#KantaraTelugu : Another Good Day for the film. The Overall Production Budget of ₹8 Cr has already been recovered from AP & TS alone with ₹16 Cr Apx Gross in 4 Days. This will cross #KGF1 (₹24 Cr) Closing Gross easily Here in 2nd Weekend. pic.twitter.com/lLUBy3KuwL — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 19, 2022

KANTARA ALL SET TO EARN RS 150 CRORE GLOBALLY

Kantara is a made within a budget of Rs 15-16 Crore and has reportedly garnered more than Rs 100 Crore at the box office. According to an Indian Express report, the film is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its third week.

KANATRA’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAK-UP (HINDI) AS PER BOX OFFICE INDIA

Friday: Rs 1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 2.75 Crore

Sunday: Rs 3.75 Crore

Monday: Rs 1.50 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 1.70 Crore

Total: Rs 10.7 Crore

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty.

For more updates on Katara box office collection, check out this space at India.com.