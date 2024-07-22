Kanwar Yatra Eateries Row: SC Stays UP, Uttarakhand, MP Govts’ Directives; Next Hearing on July 26

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the governments’ directive asking eateries on the Kanwariya Yatra route to put owners’ names and issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments on petitions challenging their directive asking eateries on the Kanwariya Yatra route to put owners’ names. The apex court said that the food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed. The next hearing will be held on July 26.

The petitioners’ counsel has told the Supreme Court that it’s a worrying situation where police authorities are taking it upon themselves to create a divide. Earlier today, the apex court asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra if any formal order has been passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti posed the query to senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Moitra, after he submitted that a ‘camouflaged’ order has been passed to display names of owners of eateries. Currently, the hearing is underway. “Has any formal order been passed by the state governments,” the bench asked.