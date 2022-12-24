December 24, 2022
Pakistan will play two Test and three ODIs against New Zealand. The decision to move all matches to Karachi was taken due to adverse weather conditions in Punjab province.

New Zealand players training in Pakistan. (NZC)

Karachi: New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the PCB was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province.

The decision was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB said it came to the decision considering the fact that foggy weather conditions have already disrupted flight operations from Multan and may also result in loss of playing hours.

The first Test was scheduled in Karachi while the second Test was to be hosted by Multan. The PCB has also scheduled the three-match one-day series after the two-Test series in Karachi. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening Test beginning on December 26.

Pakistan had lost their three-match home Test series against England 3-0. Besides, it has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2, with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13.

Revised PAK Vs NZ Itinerary

December 26-30 – 1st Test, Karachi

January 2-6 – 2nd Test, Karachi

January 9 – 1st ODI, Karachi

January 11 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

January 13 – 3rd ODI, Karachi.




Published Date: December 24, 2022 6:26 PM IST





