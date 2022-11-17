Karan Johar And Farah Khan All Set To Host IIFA Rocks 2023, Checkout Video To Know Who All Will Perform

Many Bollywood actors including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan will perform live at IIFA Rocks 2023. Talking about this, Karan Johar said that he is very excited to host IIFA Rocks this year. Watch video for more.

IIFA Rocks 2023: Bollywood’s famous filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan will host the IIFA Rocks event in Abu Dhabi early next year. The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be held for the second year in a row at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to 11. Many Bollywood actors including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan will perform live at IIFA Rocks 2023. Talking about this, Karan Johar said that he is very excited to host IIFA Rocks this year. He said, ‘I have shared a special relationship with IIFA for more than two decades. It would be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Let us tell you that Farah Khan hosted IIFA Rocks with Aparshakti Khurana in the 22nd edition in June this year. Watch video for more details.



