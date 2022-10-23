Sunday, October 23, 2022
Karan Kundra Gets Overprotective For GF Tejasswi Prakash Admist The Diwali Bash Crowd Fans Say Nazar Na Lage, See Viral Video

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest couples on the block. Mr. Kundra, on the other hand, is currently ticking all the boxes in becoming ‘best boyfriend ever,’ and we are loving every bit of it. The couple recently graced their presence at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash and their chemistry and love is definitely melting our hearts. A video from the party has gone viral, in which Karan Kundra can be seen protectively wrapping his arms around his girlfriend Tejasswi to protect her from the crowd.Also Read – Supreme Court Lambasts Ekta Kapoor For Her Erotic Web Series: ‘You Are Polluting Young Minds’

Talking about the same, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash made a stylish appearance at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. Tejasswi was seen adorning a stunning embroidered saree with sleeveless blouse. On the other hand, Karan Kundra looked dashing in a white sherwani and traditional jacket and pants. Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash Shares Karan Kundrra’s Birthday Party Photos With a Romantic Note And Mushy Poses, Check Here

Karan Kundra And Tejasswi Prakash at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

Also Read – TejRan Fans Laud Tejasswi Prakash as She Refuses to Comment on Bigg Boss 16: ‘You Are a Rockstar’

However, the highlight of the moment was Karan Kundra wrapping his arms around Tejasswi Prakash to protect her from the crowd. Needless to say, the Dil Hi Toh Hain actor’s gesture sparked craze among the audience, who couldn’t stop praising him. “It was so crowded…..Karan being a gentleman as always and Teju being gorgeous,” one netizen said. Fans couldn’t stop praising for the sweet gesture by Karan for his girfriend ‘Best Boyfriend ever’, ‘He is a gentlemen’, ‘Lovely couple, touchwood’.

Not only that, but Karan Kundra’s recent vlogs in which he was seen cheering for Tejasswi Prakash were well received by the public. The couple participated in a television reality show, Big Boss 15 and fell in love. Since then, they have been painting the town red with their cuteness and so much love.





