Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Look Hot Together at Sussanne Khan Birthday Bash, See Pics

TV industry’s one of the hottest couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. TejRan on Wednesday night attended Sussanne Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai where the guest list included celebs like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, Sonal Chauhan, Nargis Fakhri, and more celebs. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra arrived together for the celebrations and posed for the paps outside. For the party, Karan wore a customised white shirt and Tejaswwi looked hot in a sexy high-slit skirt and black crop top. Pictures and videos from the party will make your day.Also Read – Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Share Cute Diwali Pics as They Burn Fuljhadi Together, TejRan Fans React

Talking about the same, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash made a stylish appearance at Sussanne Khan’s birthday bash. Also Read – Sussanne Khan Kisses Beau Arslan Goni Infront of Paps After Attending Krishnan Kumar’s Diwali Bash, Check Reactions

See stunning pics of TejRan:

Also Read – Karan Kundra Gets Overprotective For GF Tejasswi Prakash Admist The Diwali Bash Crowd, Fans Say ‘Nazar Na Lage’- See Viral Video

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a while now. They met on Bogg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating.