Karan Kundrra Attends GF Tejasswi Prakashs Marathi Film Screening Says Aaj Mein Thoda Emotional Hone Wala Hoon

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Viral Videos: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most renowned names in the industry. The super popular couple met and fell in love inside the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi and Karan enjoy a massive fan following due to their adorable chemistry. The lovely couple, popularly known as TejRan, by their fans are often spotted together. Once again, Karan and Tejasswi made heads turn as they attend her Marathi film’s screening together. Tejasswi Prakash looked mesmerising in a blue translucent top with feather details on the sleeves. She completed her look with complementary pants. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, looked handsome in matching ethnic attire.Also Read – Karan Kundrra Reacts to Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide, Fans Say ‘He Never Runs Away From Questions’ – Watch

WATCH KARAN KUNDRRA-TEJASSWI PRAKASH’S VIRAL VIDEO

Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash Shares Karan Kundrra’s Birthday Party Photos With a Romantic Note And Mushy Poses, Check Here

Several videos of Karan and Tejasswi from the screening have been making rounds on the internet. In another video, when the media asked Karan how he liked the movie, he responded that he was going to be emotional and that Tejasswi is completely devoted to everything she does. TejRan fans hailed Karan Kundrra for being such a loving and supportive boyfriend. Also Read – TejRan Fans Laud Tejasswi Prakash as She Refuses to Comment on Bigg Boss 16: ‘You Are a Rockstar’

WATCH Karan Kundrra Talk About Tejasswi Prakash’s Film

OKAYYYYY DUDEEEE HE SAID HE IS EMOTIONAL TODAY GOD DAMN STOP BEING SO PERFECT UFF HE IS SO PROUD OF HER GOD BLESS EM BOTH MANN KASTURI RE TRAILER LAUNCH#MannKasturiRe #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/PfGfvkdC3i — 🙂 (@hidoikyou) October 17, 2022

TejRan Fans showered immense love on the couple. They wished Tejasswi Prakash good luck with her film and hailed Karan Kundrra for being the best BF. One of the users said, “Best boyfriend #KaranKundrra😘 The way he supports his girlfriend in everything!” Another user said, “Best best of luck our Queen 👑” One of them wished nothing but happiness for TejRan and said, “God bless both of them with life time of togetherness and happiness forever ❤️🙌.”

Tejasswi Prakash’s Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re also stars actor Abhinay Berde in the lead role. The Naagin 6 actor plays a character with dual personalities in Sanket Mane’s film.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash!