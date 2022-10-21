Karan Kundrras Romantic Video With 12 Year Old Influencer Gets Slammed by Netizens

Karan Kundrra’s-Riva Arora Get Trolled: Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra was recently trolled over his viral romantic video with teen influencer Riva Arora. The actor who gained spotlight after being the second runner up at Salman Khan hosted reality show is facing an unexpected internet backlash. Apparently, Riva also featured as a child actor in Uri – The Surgical Strike. The child actor and teen influencer’s parents also came under fire for letting their under-thirteen daughter work alongside a 38-year-old actor. Many found the video problematic called out both Karan and Riva.Also Read – Karan Kundrra Attends GF Tejasswi Prakash’s Marathi Film Screening, Says ‘Aaj Mein Thoda Emotional Hone Wala Hoon…’ – WATCH Viral Videos

NETIZENS SLAM RIVA ARORA’S PARENTS

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah tweeted, “The Riva Arora story is just sad :'( It’s so sad how desperate parents are for fame that they’re wiling to ruin their kids life so that they can live a life that they never got to live.” A netizen also opined, “Here’s a thread of how Riva Arora a child actress and Instagram influencer/ YouTuber is being exploited by her mother!! Her mother is allowing her to dress provocatively and act and dance with older men in their 40’s!! #rivaarora #KaranKundrra #bollywood.” Also Read – Karan Kundrra Reacts to Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide, Fans Say ‘He Never Runs Away From Questions’ – Watch

CHECK OUT THE TWEETS BY NETIZENS SLAMMING RIVA ARORA’S PARENTS:

Yikes 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

The Riva Arora story is just sad :'(

It’s so sad how desperate parents are for fame that they’re wiling to ruin their kids life so that they can live a life that they never got to live. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 17, 2022

Here’s a thread of how Riva Arora a child actress and Instagram influencer/ YouTuber is being exploited by her mother!! Her mother is allowing her to dress provocatively and act and dance with older men in their 40’s!! 👇🏽#rivaarora #KaranKundrra #bollywood — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

The most idiotic thing I see on Instagram is Parents making Account for their newly born child and exposing them to internet this early and even more stupid thing I am seeing these days is Pet Owners making Insta Account for their Dog. I just don’t get the point.#RivaArora — Ayush Srivastava (@ayush_sr007) October 20, 2022

Her mother manages her Instagram because she isn’t even 13. An look at the inappropriate pictures she posts of her daughter. #rivaarora #bollywood pic.twitter.com/OE2GgWf937 — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

Karan Kundrra appeared as jailer in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He also recently hosted Dance Deewane Juniors.

