Karan Kundrras Romantic Video With 12 Year Old Influencer Gets Slammed by Netizens

Karan Kundrra’s-Riva Arora Get Trolled: Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra was recently trolled over his viral romantic video with teen influencer Riva Arora. The actor who gained spotlight after being the second runner up at Salman Khan hosted reality show is facing an unexpected internet backlash. Apparently, Riva also featured as a child actor in Uri – The Surgical Strike. The child actor and teen influencer’s parents also came under fire for letting their under-thirteen daughter work alongside a 38-year-old actor. Many found the video problematic called out both Karan and Riva.Also Read – Karan Kundrra Attends GF Tejasswi Prakash’s Marathi Film Screening, Says ‘Aaj Mein Thoda Emotional Hone Wala Hoon…’ – WATCH Viral Videos

NETIZENS SLAM RIVA ARORA’S PARENTS

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah tweeted, “The Riva Arora story is just sad :'( It’s so sad how desperate parents are for fame that they’re wiling to ruin their kids life so that they can live a life that they never got to live.” A netizen also opined, “Here’s a thread of how Riva Arora a child actress and Instagram influencer/ YouTuber is being exploited by her mother!! Her mother is allowing her to dress provocatively and act and dance with older men in their 40’s!! #rivaarora #KaranKundrra #bollywood.” Also Read – Karan Kundrra Reacts to Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide, Fans Say ‘He Never Runs Away From Questions’ – Watch

CHECK OUT THE TWEETS BY NETIZENS SLAMMING RIVA ARORA’S PARENTS:

Karan Kundrra appeared as jailer in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He also recently hosted Dance Deewane Juniors.

For more updates on Karan Kundrra, check out this space at India.com. 





