Real Madrid star Karim Benzema bids farewell to international football.

Karim Benzema Announces Retirement From International Football. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: French superstar Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday, just a day after France lost the World Cup Final to Argentina.

‘I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending’, Benzema wrote on Twitter.

The French superstar won the Nations League with France and the current Ballon D’or holder netted 37 times in 97 games for Les Blues.

One of the best of this generation. Karim Benzema has had an extraordinary club career and who knows what might been with France where fate dealt him a different hand. It just was never to be. 97 caps for France in the end. pic.twitter.com/r5SSF3NCjA — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 19, 2022

The 35-year old made his debut for France back in 2007 and was out for 6 years regarding a sex-tape case before making a return in 2021. In the past 1 year, he scored 10 goals in 16 games.

Ahead of France’s opening World Cup game against Australia, he was ruled out due to thigh injury and there were speculations that he might feature in the Final against Argentina after recovering from his injury and Real Madrid also gave him the permission to join the French team.

Argentina went onto beat the 2-time World Champions 4-2 on penalties after it ended 3-3 after 120 minutes of play.

Benzema will continue to feature for Real Madrid as he hope to guide the Spanish Giants to yet another Champions League title in 2023. In the ongoing season he has scored 6 goals in 12 games and had the best season of his career last season, where he scored 44 goals in 46 games which eventually fetched him the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2021-22.



