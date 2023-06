Ace striker Karim Benzema is set to exit Real Madrid after 14 years at the helm. The French footballer had initially been expected to spend another season with the club – till June 2024 – but will now be leaving after his contract expires at the end of the season. The announcement came mere days after he received the Marca Leyenda (legend) award in recognition of his spectacular career.

“Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends,” read an official statement.

The club will be presenting “an institutional act of tribute and farewell” to him on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of president Florentino Perez.

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN suggested that Benzema received a two-year deal worth EUR 400 million to relocate to Saudi Arabia in January. Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United, also received a similar offer.

The announcement came mere hours after the club revealed that Eden Hazard would also be leaving at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year early. The former Belgium international had moved from Chelsea in 2019, becoming the Spanish club’s most expensive signing in history. He was however restricted by several injuries and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

(with inputs from agencies)

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 05:23 PM IST