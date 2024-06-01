Home

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Poll Prediction After 6PM

Stay tuned to india.com for a detailed breakdown of the latest data and projections on the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024 results

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE Updates – After the conclusion of polling for the Indian Lok Sabha elections, the focus now shifts to the eagerly awaited exit polls. These polls will provide insights into whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Modi or the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc is likely to form the next government. The projections are set to be unveiled post-polling, with TV channels releasing their forecasts from 6:30-7 pm on Saturday, with live streams on various social media platforms.

The state of Karnataka witnessed polling in two phases across its 28 constituencies on April 26 and May 7, with reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The electoral battleground in Karnataka primarily features a clash between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, with the BJP eyeing significant gains in the only southern state where it previously held power. The Congress, vying for victory, has fielded candidates across all seats under the INDIA bloc, while the BJP has 25 candidates in the fray. Additionally, the Janata Dal (Secular) party has put forward three candidates, adding further complexity to the electoral dynamics in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, the electoral landscape is characterized by a three-way contest involving the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and BJP leading their respective blocs. Notably, Kallakurichi in northern Tamil Nadu witnessed the highest voter turnout at 75.67%, while Central Chennai recorded the lowest at 67.35%.

