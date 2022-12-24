



Karnataka DCET Result 2022 Link at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the result for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Karnataka DCET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. To access the result, candidates are required to enter the DCET number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

How to Download Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2022? Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, check the latest announcement section,

Look for the link that reads, “Diploma CET 2022 Exam Rank or Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the DCET number and click on submit option.

The Karnataka DCET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Check your scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference. The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducted the DCET 2022 exam on November 20, 2022. Meanwhile, the DCET Answer key 2022 was released on December 7, 2022. For further clarification related to the exam, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the latest updates.









