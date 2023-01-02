Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines making home-quarantine mandatory for some international passengers.

Karnataka Makes 7-Day Home Quarantine Compulsory For Passengers From THESE 6 Countries | Details Here

Bengaluru: Masks are back, sanitisers have returned to its place in bags as COVID spurt in China has got people on their toes again detection of BF.7 sub-variant, that is driving surge in China, and the new super variant XBB.1.5 In India, all states and union territories have put out list of guidelines and advisories to take precautions and avoid risks of any wave. In lieu of this, Karnataka government has now made home quarantine compulsory for all passengers travelling from china, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The central government had already announced that travelers from these nations must produce their RT-PCR test reports before leaving the airport.

The state health department underlined, “Asymptomatic passengers shall leave the airport and self-monitor their health for Covid symptoms and comply to Covid appropriate behavior (CAB) like wearing of face masks, social distancing, practice respiratory and hand hygiene, etc. and strictly remain under home quarantine for next seven days.”

Last week, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that a total of 12 international passengers tested positive for Covid in December at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Samples for all positive cases were sent for genome sequencing to track and identify the variants, said the minister.

The Karnataka government has already made masks mandatory at schools, colleges, malls, restaurants, pubs and movie theaters in the state. The health minister earlier said that there is no need to panic and precautions must be followed as a safety measure. All the guidelines came after a surge in Covid cases in several parts of the world, especially China said to be going through a massive spike. BF.7 – a subvariant of Omicron – is said to be behind the surge.



