Sunday, November 6, 2022
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow; Know How to Check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: Candidates can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA) will release the admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) examination tomorrow, November 07, 2022. Candidates can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in. To access the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam will be held on November  19, 2022, for ME, MTech, and MArch courses. Meanwhile, Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA courses examination will be conducted on November 20, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KARNATAKA PGCET ADMIT CARD 2022?

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, ” Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
  • Now click on the submit option.
  • Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  • Download KEA PGCET 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA).




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:33 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:39 PM IST





