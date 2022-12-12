Karnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus as 5-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive, State to Issue Guidelines Soon

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

Zika Virus: The Karnataka government said it is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

Karnataka Zika Virus Latest News Today: Karnataka on Monday reported the first case of Zika virus after a 5-year-old girl tests positive for the infections. Giving details, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state. He also made it clear that there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

“We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil,” Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur.

Sudhakar further added that the girl is being closely being monitored by a team of doctors.

Karnataka Health Officials said the girl was suffering from vomiting and a fever for the past 2 weeks.

The girl first was treated at Taluk hospital in Sindhanur, and was later shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences. The district health officials had collected blood and urine samples from the girl’s relatives and the results of 5 people are negative.

Speaking to reporters, K Sudhakar pointed out that a few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

“This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya test. Usually 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive,” the Minister said.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Further noting that no other fresh cases of Zika virus have been found so far in the state and there is no need for any worry, the Minister said, the government is monitoring the situation with caution.



