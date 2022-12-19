Menu
Karnataka School Teacher Hits Class 4 Student With Iron Rod, Throws Him Off First Floor

According to police, the accused teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Bengaluru: In another terrifying incident, a Class 4 student, who was allegedly beaten by a guest faculty with a thin iron rod in a government-run school here, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The shocking incident had taken place on Saturday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Bharat Barakeri, a nine-year-old student of Government Model Primary School in Hadali village near Nargund town in Gadag. The accused teacher is identified as Muttu Hadali.

According to police, the accused teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused had also assaulted the mother of the boy, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him.

The accused assaulted Bharat with a thin iron rod when he was talking to his friends. The boy then ran to his mother Geetha, also a teacher in the school.

When Geetha tried saving her son, the accused attacked her also. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Naragunda police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

Published Date: December 19, 2022 7:32 PM IST





