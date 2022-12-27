Karnataka: Sec 144, liquor Ban In Few Areas of Mangaluru Extended Till This Date

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has extended the liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru on Sunday, until 29 December.

The city police commissioner N Shashikumar has extended the prohibitory orders in place for the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panamburu police station limits until 6 am on Thursday. The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29.

A 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits here on Saturday night, police said. The deceased was identified as Jaleel, owner of a fancy shop. Jaleel was at his shop, when two persons allegedly attacked him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits.



