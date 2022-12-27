National

Karnataka: Sec 144, liquor Ban In Few Areas of Mangaluru Extended Till This Date

admin
27Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 32 Second


Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

Section 144 Imposed, Ban On Liquor In These Areas In Mangaluru Till December 27
Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till January 10 Due To Upcoming Festivals: Check Full List of Restrictions  

Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has extended the liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru on Sunday, until 29 December.

The city police commissioner N Shashikumar has extended the prohibitory orders in place for the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panamburu police station limits until 6 am on Thursday. The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29.

A 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits here on Saturday night, police said. The deceased was identified as Jaleel, owner of a fancy shop. Jaleel was at his shop, when two persons allegedly attacked him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits.




Published Date: December 27, 2022 4:42 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories