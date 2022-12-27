Karnataka: Sec 144, liquor Ban In Few Areas of Mangaluru Extended Till This Date
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.
Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has extended the liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru on Sunday, until 29 December.
The city police commissioner N Shashikumar has extended the prohibitory orders in place for the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panamburu police station limits until 6 am on Thursday. The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29.
A 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits here on Saturday night, police said. The deceased was identified as Jaleel, owner of a fancy shop. Jaleel was at his shop, when two persons allegedly attacked him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.
According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 4:42 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Mumbai Indians Continue to Remain India’s Most Valuable Sports Franchise
[ad_1] Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians have yet again re-iterated their global stature as the most valuable...
What is Brain-Eating Amoeba? Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment of Naegleria Fowleri
[ad_1] Brain-Eating Amoeba: South Korea Registers Its First Death Case of Naegleria Fowleri Infection. Know its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment...
BF.7 Variant is Transmissible But…, Govt Asks These People To Stay Cautious
[ad_1] The Karnataka government mandated the use of masks at cinema theatres and educational institutions COVID Restrictions Return in Karnataka...
PM Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi Injured In Road Accident, Admitted to Hospital in Mysuru
[ad_1] Prahlad Modi's grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg while others have been admitted to Mysru's JS Hospital...
Govt to Soon Begin Campaign To Spread Awareness About Crypto, Online Gaming
[ad_1] The aim of this outreach programme is to bring awareness among the citizens about the monetary risks of indulging...
Check How To Book Appointment
[ad_1] Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose. Bharat Biotech's...
Average Rating