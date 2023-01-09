Karnataka To Soon Get New Six-Lane Highway Between Chitradurga And Davangare

Karnataka will soon have a six-lane highway between Chitradurga and Davangere which is expected to speed up the connectivity between both the towns in the state.

Bengaluru: Karnataka will soon have a six-lane highway between Chitradurga and Davangere which is expected to speed up the connectivity between both the towns in the state. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct the highway.

Gadkari took to Twitter and wrote, “Adding an immense segment in modern-road connectivity for Karnataka people, NHAI is constructing a 6-lane wide section from Chitradurga to Davangere including Chitradurga Bypass.”

The 72-kilometer national highway will be built with sustainable methods and cost around Rs. 1400 crores. “In our efforts to build sustainable roads & promote use of alternative materials in road architecture, this project has used plastic in bituminous concrete and milling material in service roads which will diminish maintenance cost of roads in the future,” Gadkari further tweeted.

TRAVEL TIME BETWEEN BENGALURU AND MUMBAI TO BE REDUCED

Not just between Chitradurga and Davangere but the latest project will also increase the road transportation between Bengaluru and Mumbai as the highway will also partially connect both the capital cities. “The project will reduce travel time from Chitradurga to Davangere, and also improve transportation between the IT capital Bangalore and the Financial capital Mumbai,” read another tweet.

Recently, the union government announced the construction of a highway between Karnataka’s Nelamangala and Devihalli which falls under National Highway-75. Nitin Gadkari recently visited Karnataka and inspected Bengaluru – Chennai highway and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. He announced that the 10 lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will be open for operations in February.



