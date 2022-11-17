Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone looked beautiful together as they walked the red carpet of an awards show on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Their chemistry looked so sparkling that the fans couldn’t resist asking them to do a movie together. Check out their pictures here.

Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone Reunite at Awards Show, Fans Call Them ‘Dream Pair’ – See Pics (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kartik-Deepika reunite: Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone are always a sight to sore eyes. The two stars who are doing fabulous work in the film industry, reunited on the red carpet of the recently happened Elle Beauty Awards 2022 on Wednesday evening. While the two looked stunning in their respective outfits, the fans got a surprise they didn’t know they needed.

Dressed up in her green suit, Kartik was already posing for the shutterbugs when Deepika walked in her Cindrella avatar. The actor wore a voluminous tulle skirt with a sport white shirt as she made a grand entrance at the beauty awards. The two saw each other and couldn’t stop smiling or posing.

CHECK OUT DEEPIKA PADUKONE-KARTIK AARYAN REUNITING AT BEAUTY AWARDS:

Kartik and Deepika have always shared a lovely camaraderie. It was in the year 2019 that the two first met each other and did something pretty unthinkable. Deepika was promoting her then-upcoming film Chhapaak at that time and Kartik left no stone unturned in promoting the film for her. The two broke into an impromptu dance at the airport, leaving their fans in complete awe of their chemistry.

As they reunited on Wednesday evening, the fans couldn’t stop from manifesting their film in the universe. One user wrote, “OMG🔥🔥🔥 is this real??? DP and KA together in one frame… Dead I am❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic),” another said, “My dream pair🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).”

Now, these red carpet pictures surely speak volumes of their beautiful chemistry. And the fans are not wrong if they are already asking them to do a film together!



