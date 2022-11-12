Saturday, November 12, 2022
Kartik Aaryan Replaces Akshay Kumar to Play Raju, Fan Says Like Biryani Without Chicken

Hera Pheri 3: Disappointed Akshay Kumar fans shared memes on Kartik Aaryan after Paresh Rawal confirmed his role of Raju in the film.

After the announcement of Kartik Aaryan to be the new face of the hit comedy film Hera Pheri 3, the fans of the blockbuster film expressed their disappointment. On Friday, when veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of Hera Pheri, took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To which, Paresh tweeted, “Yes it is true.”

After the news, hardcore fans of Raju aka Akshay Kumar in Here Pheri flooded Twitter with their comments and memes. A social media user tweeted, “#HeraPheri3 without #AkshayKumar is Like Biryani Without Chicken.”

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan was also roped in to play one of the main characters in Hera Pheri 3. However, due to certain reasons, he quit the project.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 12:18 PM IST





