Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Kartik Aryan’s Thriller Movie Freddy To Priyanka Chopra’s Shilla, List Of Movies To Release In December

In this video we have shared the complete list of the upcoming movies and their release dates for the month of December 2022. Movies like An Action Hero, Pippa, Freddy, India Lockdown are likely to release.

Movies Releasing in December: Ajay Devgan starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ continues to dominate the box office. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ is also getting a good response from the audience. At the same time, many films are set to relaese in December 2022. Films ranging from fantasy, horror, adventure to thriller are set to release on digital platforms apart from theatres. In this video take a look at the movies which will release in December.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 29, 2022 6:41 PM IST





