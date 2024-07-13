NationalPolitics

Karunya KR.662 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 13, 2024
0 77 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-07-2024(Soon): Karunya KR.662 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-07-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.662 Result ticket number will be declared today, July 13, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-07-2024(Soon): Karunya KR.662 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-07-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.662 Result ticket number will be declared today, July 13, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya KR.662 ticket number Lottery Result draw on July 13, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.75,00,000/- [75 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 8th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 13, 2024
0 77 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

From Classic to Contemporary: FNP Sets Trends with Premium Rakhi Collection for 2024

July 12, 2024

Magicbricks Unveils PropWorth: Offers Instant Property Valuation for 50,000 Projects Across 5,500 Localities

July 12, 2024

OPPO India Launches Reno12 5G Series; Makes AI Phones Accessible

July 12, 2024

Supreme Court To Haryana Govt

July 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow