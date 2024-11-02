NationalPolitics

Karunya KR 678 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-11-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR 678 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, November 02, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-11-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR 678 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, November 02, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya KR 678 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on November 02, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 





