Karunya KR 680 ticket number winner list, agent name

November 16, 2024
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-11-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR 680 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, November 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-11-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR 680 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, November 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya KR 680 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on November 16, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 


Source link

