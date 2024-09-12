NationalPolitics

Karunya Plus KN-538 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 12, 2024
0 65 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-09-2024(Soon): Karunya Plus KN-538 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-09-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN-538 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, September 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-09-2024(Soon): Karunya Plus KN-538 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-09-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN-538 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, September 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya Plus KN-538 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on September 12, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 12, 2024
0 65 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Swathi Dharani Launches Rajmatha FMCG Brand in South India

September 12, 2024

Galgotias University Alumni Meet Singapore Chapter 2: A Night of Unforgettable Connections at Marina Bay Sands

September 12, 2024

AND Academy Launches Free Software Training for All Course Enrolees

September 12, 2024

The Art of Living Rehydrates India with a Revolutionary Approach

September 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow