Kashmiri man caught offering namaz at Ayodhya Ram Temple, shouts religious slogans upon being stopped

When people tried to stop him, he started shouting Islamic slogans.

The man is being interrogated

He was carrying cashews and raisins

A major incident has come to light from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. A man attempted to offer Islamic prayer, namaz, inside the Ram Temple complex on Saturday, 10 January 2026. When some people saw him doing this, they were shocked. When people tried to stop him, he started shouting Islamic slogans. The security forces present there took him into custody. The man is said to belong to a particular community.The man was offering prayers on the southern perimeter of the Ram Temple complex. That’s when some people noticed him. Following the commotion, security forces took him into custody. The intelligence agency, police, and senior officials are interrogating the arrested man. However, the district administration is refusing to comment on the matter. The Ram Temple Trust has also remained silent. The arrested man has been identified as 55-year-old Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Sofia in Srinagar. The police are interrogating him. The police have also detained people who sell Kashmiri shawls in the city. They are also being questioned.During the investigation, cashews and raisins were found in Ahad Sheikh’s possession. During questioning, he said that he was going to Ajmer. Ayodhya police and intelligence agencies are also conducting investigations in Kashmir regarding Ahmed Sheikh. The Muslim man entered the Ram Temple through Gate number D1. After visiting Ram Lalla, he started offering prayers outside Sita Rasoi. When security personnel apprehended him, he started shouting religious slogans.